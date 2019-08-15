Services
Lewis Funeral Home
4777 West Spencerfield Road
Pace, FL 32571
(850) 995-5702
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Home
4777 West Spencerfield Road
Pace, FL 32571
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Home
4777 West Spencerfield Road
Pace, FL 32571
Mary Ellen Burgess Cook


1935 - 2019
Mary Ellen Burgess Cook Obituary
Mary Ellen Burgess Cook

Chumuckla - Mary Ellen Burgess Cook, 84, of Chumuckla, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

She was born January 7, 1935, in Jay, Florida. She was retired from Santa Rosa County School System where she was a teacher's aid, at Chumuckla High School, for several years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, John A. Cook; and her parents, W. R. "Will" Burgess and Voncile Hall Burgess.

She is survived by her three children, John Anthony "Tony" Cook of Pensacola, Florida, Timmy (Jora) Cook of Birmingham, Alabama and Sharon Cook (Randall) Fleming of Chumuckla, Florida; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a brother, Robert "Bob" and Linda Burgess; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Pace Chapel, with Rev. LaDonn Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Elizabeth Chapel Methodist Church Gazebo. Active pallbearers will be Mark Dooley, Wes Fleming, Joe Cook, Joey Cook, Buddy Powell, Gordan Howell and Richard Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be all her friends at The Terrance at Ivey Acres.

Family Visitation at 9:00 a.m., and public visitation at 10:00 a.m., prior to the services.

A special Thank You to the management and staff of The Terrance at Ivey Acres and Vitas Heathcare staff.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
