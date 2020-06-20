Mary Ellen Liem



Mary Ellen Liem died peacefully in the arms of her family on Thursday, June 18, 2020.



She was a beautiful person, who dedicated her life to improving the lives of others. She taught music and was the first kindergarten teacher at the Episcopal Day School and worked closely with Reverend Van Davis to launch St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, where she served as choir director for thirty years. She believed it was important to give back to the community and country in which one lived, and was active throughout the community, taking great pride in her countless volunteer hours with Habitat for Humanity. She was named one of America's "Thousand Points of Light" by President George H.W. Bush in 1990.



She is survived by her brother, Joe Carlton of Glen Ellyn, Illinois and her children Charlie, Alec, and Maribeth and their spouses, eight grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Chuck Liem.



A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date at St. Christopher's Church.









