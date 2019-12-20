|
|
Mary Ellen Thompson
Cantonment - Mary Ellen Thompson passed at the age of 87 on December 19, 2019 in Cantonment, Florida.
Ellen was born in Georgiana, Alabama on June 3, 1932. She enjoyed crocheting, fishing, sewing, cooking and putting puzzles together.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Arch D. Thompson; son, Mack "Doug" Thompson; her parents, Herman and Dora Stringfellow; and all of her brothers and sisters.
Ellen is survived by her daughter, Noreen (Charles) Barlow; son, William David Thompson; daughter-in-law, Joanna Thompson; grandsons, Archie (Kelly) Harris and Allen (DeAnna) Thompson; granddaughter, Kelly (Alan) Turner; and great-grandchildren, J.C. Harris, J.D. Harris, Kingsley Thompson, Zachary Turner, and Jacob Turner.
Funeral services will be held at 1PM on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Reverend Donnie Petersen officiating. Interment will follow in Bayview Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12PM to 1PM on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the funeral home.
Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019