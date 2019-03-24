Mary Evans Wilson



Pensacola - Mary Evans Wilson, passed away in Birmingham, Alabama on March 20, 2019 at the age of 95.



She was born in North Alabama in 1923 to Martin Luther and Bertha Evans and grew up in Albertville, Alabama. In 1959, she married Dr. Henry Boyce Wilson Sr., a college professor, and together they lived in Jonesboro Arkansas, Martin Tennessee, and Rustin Louisiana before settling in Pensacola in 1964. During World War II she left her childhood home in Albertville to answer a newspaper ad looking for women to work for the FBI in Washington D.C. to examine fingerprints of prospective employees of various military bases. When she left the FBI, she



attended nursing school at The University of Alabama, became a pediatric nurse, and then a nursing school instructor after becoming part of The University of Alabama's first Master of Nursing program graduating class. Wilson is preceded in death by her husband Dr. Henry Boyce Wilson Sr., and survived by their children Helen Smith (Andrew), Henry Boyce Wilson Jr. (Kay), and Madeline Allen (Richard); her grandchildren Nic Gulas, Haley Collums (Chris), Maria Kooken



(Banks), Katie Krumcke (Clay), Alex Smith, and Nick Smith; great grandchildren Amelia Collums and Wilson Collums; and her sister Mildred Duke along with many nieces and nephews.



Please join us in celebrating Mary's life and the blessed promise of eternal life through Christ.



Sunday March 24, 2019



12:00pm visitation



1:00 service with graveside service to follow at Pensacola Memorial Gardens



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation



