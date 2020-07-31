Mary Faith Pruitt



Mary Faith Pruitt, affectionately known as Granny, Mee-maw, Grandma, or Doodle, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday June 22, 2020. She passed peacefully while holding hands with her "sweetie" husband Tommy Pruitt. Mary left behind her children Terry and Melinda, Steve and Vickey, and Mecy and John, and her 15 grandchildren and great grandchildren Joshua, Nicole, Taylor, Jillian, Kaylee, Grant, Evan, Abby, Isaiah, Leah, Aiden, Tanner, Hayden, and Clayton.



Mary was born on April 8, 1936 in Laurel, Mississippi. She moved to Oklahoma in her teen years where she met and married Tommy 65 years ago. She shared a life full of adventure with Tommy and her children. They traveled the world with the Navy, living in Guam, Italy, California, and Key West before retiring to Milton and have wonderful stories from every stop that they will share forever.



Mary was a hard worker all her life. She began pumping gas nearly 45 years ago and retired as an account manager from the Navy MWR in 1998. Mary loved and embraced the life of a Navy wife following Tommy during his 22-year Navy career.



Mary found joy in life's simple pleasures. She loved driving around with her family at Christmas looking at the lights before listening to a reading of The Night Before Christmas. She loved little figurines, flowers, a beautiful lawn, sitting outside, rearranging furniture in her children's houses and buying lots of chairs. She had a servant heart and was always the first to start chores like cleaning up after dinner, never asking or expecting anybody to help. Her gentle spirit will live on in her family.



Mostly, Mary loved her family more than anything. We will forever miss her.









