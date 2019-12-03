Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Mary Harbison
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Rocky Mount United Methodist Church Cemetery
962 County Rd. 79 S.
Clayton, AL
Mary H. Harbison


1928 - 2019
Mary H. Harbison Obituary
Mary H. Harbison

Pensacola - Mary Howell Harbison, 91, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 1, 2019, Pensacola. Mary was born in Baldwin County, AL to the late John Howell and Mary Crawford Howell. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Roy Harbison; one sister, Barbara Williams; and a brother, John Howell.

She is survived by a daughter, Linda Harbison Fleming (Stewart).

Mary was a devoted elementary school teacher for 35 years (33 years for the Escambia County School System, Pensacola). She was a founding member of Lillian United Methodist Church in Lillian AL, and a long-time member of Cokesbury UMC in Pensacola.

Visitation will be held 2:00pm until a Celebration of Life Service to begin at 3:00pm Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel with Rev. Ashley Meyer officiating.

Graveside Service will be held 1:00pm Friday, December 6, 2019 at Rocky Mount United Methodist Church Cemetery, 962 County Rd. 79 S., Clayton, AL with Rev. Phil Craddock officiating. A reception will follow at Rocky Mount Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rocky Mount United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 1811 Highway 131, Eufaula, AL 36027 or to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd St., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
