Mary H. Martin
Mary H Martin

Pensacola - Mary H. "Patty" Martin passed on to her savior, Jesus Christ, early Wednesday morning, July 1, 2020 in her Veranda Retirement Facility. Patty was born in Richmond, VA on August 3, 1919. She joined her husband, Navy Captain Wish Martin and her extended family who preceded her in death, in heaven. Patty and Wish were blessed with two children, three grandchildren, an adopted European high school exchange student and nine great grandchildren. She was a member of Perdido Bay Baptist Church and served on Church Ministry Committees.

Patty will be buried next to her husband, Wish, in Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be determined. A local celebration of life will be scheduled at her church at a later date.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is managing the family's plan. The family wishes to express thanks to and recognition of the Veranda staff and the Emerald Coast Hospice organization for their untiring care and personal support. Miss Patty will be missed by her family and many friends.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
