Mary Haber



Pensacola - Mary Haber passed to her Heavenly Father, surrounded by her family, on March 10, 2019. She was born May 17, 1928 in Philadelphia, PA. She met and married Daniel Neal and moved to Pensacola in 1949. She went to work for Southern Bell and worked there 34 years, retiring in 1985. Before retiring she was so blessed to marry John Haber. After retiring, she and Johnny enjoyed every day of life together! Mary never met a stranger and greeted everyone with a smile and hug. She loved her family and was very proud of every one of them. She and John were very active in their church, St. Mary's Catholic Church. They served as greeters and were on the adoration team for many years. She served on the board of Telco Credit Union for 17 years. She and John served the Golden Agers, PJC Seniors, CWA Union, Pioneers, CWA Retired Employees, Southern Belles, and Hug-a-Bears. She was a giver. She made 4000 lap robes in 10 years and delivered them to nursing homes. The Hug-a Bear group gave bears each week to Sacred Heart Hospital and Nemours & Gulf Coast Kids House.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Daniel Neal, her brother Walter Thomas, step-son Drew Haber and grandson's Daniel Pape and Jamie Haber. She is survived by her loving husband John Haber, daughter's and son-in-law Rosemary and Clarence Pape, step-daughter Lisa Kelly (Jerry), step-son's Michael (Sally) Haber and Billy (Debbie) Haber. Also, 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.



A visitation will be held on Thursday March 14, from 5 until 7pm with a Rosary beginning at 6pm at Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home. The funeral Mass will be held on Friday March 15, at 1:30 pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Pensacola, Florida, will the interment to follow at Pensacola Memorial Gardens.



