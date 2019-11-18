|
|
Mary Helen Olsson Seely Murray
Pensacola, FL - Mary Helen Olsson Seely Murray, 80, of Pensacola, FL died Sunday, November 17, 2019.
A Native of Pensacola, FL, Mary Helen was born December 29, 1938 to Richard Ernest Olsson and Mary Grace (Bruno) Olsson, both deceased.
She was a member of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart from birth to death and was a member of the Sanctuary Society for many years. She attended Sacred Heart School on East LaRua Street and was a member of the last class to graduate from school at this location. Mary Helen attended Agnes McReynolds School, A.V. Clubbs School on 12th Avenue and completed two years of their three-year program. She married her high school sweetheart, Vincent Seely, in 1958 and then took and passed the State board examination for Licensed Practical Nursing. She worked at Escambia General Hospital, Escambia Nursing Home, and Sacred Heart Hospital.
From their marriage union, Mary Helen and Vincent received two special gifts, Joseph Vincent Seely, Jr. born 1960, and Richard Herbert Olsson Seely, born in 1968. She was married 14 years to Vincent Seely and was divorced in 1972. In 1979, she married Herbert Lee Murray. Mary Helen was married to Herbert for 21 years until his death on July 27, 2001.
Mary Helen lived a simple and good life with the help of her kind and loving God and many friends. Her mission in life was to try to live God's will and the Golden Rule. As she lived one day at a time, she found giving to others was a great reward.
She is survived by her sons, Joseph Vincent Seely, Jr. (Diane) and Richard Herbert Olsson Seely (Diana) all of Pensacola; a granddaughter, Rachel; her grandson, Gavin; as well as great-grandsons, Gabriel, Mason, and Tyson.
Visitation will be held 11:30am until the Funeral Mass at 12:30pm Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart with Msgr. Michael Reed celebrant. Burial will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.
Flowers are encouraged and memorial contributions may be made to the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019