Services
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
(850) 432-7805
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Allman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Janet Allman


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Janet Allman Obituary
Mary Janet Allman

Pensacola - Mary Janet Allman, 85, of Pensacola passed away Monday, April 6, 2020.

Janet was born in Tremont MS on January 24, 1935, she graduated from high school in Memphis TN. She worked at Sears in Memphis where she meet her husband of 54 years, Jere Allman, who proceeded her in death.

Janet is survived by her three daughters, Janet Lynn (Steve) Weston, Leigh Ann (Konrad) Gill, of Pensacola, Mary Beth (Bill) Bland, of Maben MS. Janet is also survived by her grandchildren, Jessi (Joe) Nickelson, Sara (Mike) Booini, Stacy (Luke) Weston-Hughes, Rob (Jesse Clare) Bland, Cameron (Natalie) Bland, and Carly Gill. She is also survived by her 10 Great Grandchildren. Janet was a long time member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. The family will have a private graveside service. A memorial service is yet to be determined.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
Download Now