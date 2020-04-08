|
Mary Janet Allman
Pensacola - Mary Janet Allman, 85, of Pensacola passed away Monday, April 6, 2020.
Janet was born in Tremont MS on January 24, 1935, she graduated from high school in Memphis TN. She worked at Sears in Memphis where she meet her husband of 54 years, Jere Allman, who proceeded her in death.
Janet is survived by her three daughters, Janet Lynn (Steve) Weston, Leigh Ann (Konrad) Gill, of Pensacola, Mary Beth (Bill) Bland, of Maben MS. Janet is also survived by her grandchildren, Jessi (Joe) Nickelson, Sara (Mike) Booini, Stacy (Luke) Weston-Hughes, Rob (Jesse Clare) Bland, Cameron (Natalie) Bland, and Carly Gill. She is also survived by her 10 Great Grandchildren. Janet was a long time member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. The family will have a private graveside service. A memorial service is yet to be determined.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020