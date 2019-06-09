Services
Family-Funeral & Cremation
7253 Plantation Rd
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 466-5440
Committal
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Barrancas National Cemetery
1 Cemetery Road
Pensacola, FL
Mary Kate White Hockett

Mary Kate White Hockett Obituary
Mary Kate White Hockett

Pensacola - Mary Kate White Hockett, 55, of Pensacola, Florida passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She leaves behind brothers, Bob White and Frank Burns; sisters, Mary Gagliardie, Velma LeCroy and Kathy Burns. RIP Little sister, all our love.

A Committal Service will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at Barrancas National Cemetery, 1 Cemetery Road, Pensacola, Florida 32508, with the procession leaving at 9:30 am from Olive Baptist Church-Warrington Campus, 103 West Winthrop Avenue, Pensacola, FL 32507.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 9, 2019
