Mary Kate White Hockett
Pensacola - Mary Kate White Hockett, 55, of Pensacola, Florida passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She leaves behind brothers, Bob White and Frank Burns; sisters, Mary Gagliardie, Velma LeCroy and Kathy Burns. RIP Little sister, all our love.
A Committal Service will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at Barrancas National Cemetery, 1 Cemetery Road, Pensacola, Florida 32508, with the procession leaving at 9:30 am from Olive Baptist Church-Warrington Campus, 103 West Winthrop Avenue, Pensacola, FL 32507.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 9, 2019