Mary Kathryn Flynn
Chandler, AZ/formerly Pensacola - Mary Kathryn Flynn, 80, passed away July 30, 2019, in Chandler, AZ, surrounded by loving family. She moved to Chandler in the Fall of 2018 after residing in Pensacola, FL for 41 years as the wife of Navy Commander Robert (Bob) J. Flynn. She succumbed to the advanced effects of Alzheimer's disease.
"Kathy", as she was known to most, was born in Pipestone, MN on March 17, 1939. She was the third born child of Carmen Woodman and Eugene Michels. Kathy attended Pipestone High School where she was Sr. Class President and was active in the school band. A love of music and singing followed her throughout her life, as she was a member of her church choir and a vocal group in her retirement community. Kathy attended St. Catherine's College where she met Pat Flynn, who introduced her to her brother, Bob Flynn. Kathy and Bob married in June of 1963. In 1967, Bob, a Naval A-6 bombardier-navigator, was on a mission during the Vietnam War when his plane was shot down. He was held as a prisoner of war for over 5 years. During that time, Kathy lovingly and courageously raised their two young children, Elizabeth (Beth), and Robert Jr.
Kathy's family moved to Pensacola, Florida in 1977, where Bob eventually retired in 1985. Kathy was a constant presence for Bob in battling health issues and also spent much time and effort caring for her older sister Marlys. Kathy had difficult challenges in her life but faced them with grace and tremendous strength.
One of her joys was managing the Page and Palette bookstore at Perdido Key, FL. She was an avid reader and she earned quite an excellent reputation for book and author recommendations.
Family and friends were gifted by the beauty Kathy added to their lives as well as her fun sense of humor.
She is survived by her daughter, Beth Cruz (Richard), grandchildren Olivia and Julia Cruz, all of Chandler, AZ, son Robert Flynn Jr. (partner Bettina Lowe and her daughter, Charlotte), all of Kansas City, MO, brother Bruce Michels (Erika) of Seattle, WA, brother-in-law Daniel Flynn of Gig Harbor, WA, and loving companion Retired Captain Bill Mayer of Gulf Breeze, FL. She was preceded in death by husband Bob Flynn, and sister Marlys Michels.
A memorial service will be held on October 4, 2019, at 10:00 am at the Pensacola Naval Air Station Chapel, Pensacola, FL. A committal service will follow directly after the memorial service, at 11:30 am at Barrancas National Cemetery.
Remembrances may be made to usagainstalzheimers.org.
