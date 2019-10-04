|
Mary Kathryn Gatterdam
Pensacola - Mary Kathryn Gatterdam, 97, passed away peacefully at her home on August 19, 2019. Born in Pensacola FL on March 6, 1922 to Edward Timothy White and Kathryn Lillian White, she was a devoted resident of Pensacola her whole life.
She is preceded in death by her husband Paul J. Gatterdam, and son Edward Charles (Ned) Gatterdam.
Mary Kathryn was a gracious southern lady, known for her selfless nature, her deep loving faith and her kind heart. She was a devoted wife, beloved mother and grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend to many. It is a wonderful testimony to her that so many people loved her. Her life was lived fully by example of her Christian faith. Never having lost her positive spirit to the end when asked how she was doing, she would always respond, "I'm doing just fine! Especially to be as young as I am." She will be sorely missed and forever cherished.
She is survived by three daughters, Kathryn Knott (Jared) of Atlanta GA, Ann Gatterdam of Pensacola FL, Patricia Arnold (Keith) of Senoia GA, daughter-in-law Mary Lynn Gatterdam of Pensacola FL, Ten grandchildren, Kristin Mcgraw (Brian), Kathryn Thacker (Brian), Ben Barnes, Mary Kathryn Knott, Elizabeth Anne Knott, Austin Arnold, Andrew Arnold, Paul James Gatterdam, Chelsea Gatterdam, Mirella Gatterdam, four great grandchildren and many special nieces and nephews. All of these she loved, and will be held closely in the hearts of all the lives she touched deeply.
Celebration of Life Memorial Mass for Mary Kathryn Gatterdam will be held Saturday October 12th, 2019 at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 1212 E Moreno St., Pensacola FL at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends preceding the service at 10 am. Reception to follow services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen, 257 E Lee Street, Pensacola, FL 32503, or a .
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019