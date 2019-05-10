Services
Pittman Funeral Home - Geneva
203 S COMMERCE St.
Geneva, AL 36340
(334) 684-2600
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
Mary Lee Commander


1938 - 2019
Mary Lee Commander Obituary
Mary Lee Commander

Pensacola - Mary Lee Driggers Commander was born on October 18, 1938, in Geneva County, Alabama to the late Howard and Pearlie Mae Wood Driggers. She peacefully entered Heaven's gate on May 7, 2019, in Pensacola, Florida.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker, Mrs. Commander was a remarkable cook, loved gardening and loved traveling. She was the loving wife of Buck C Commander for 56 years and worked together with him to manage a successful rental property business and raise two daughters.

She is survived by husband, Buck C Commander; children, Cathy Ann (Andrew) Sumner of Westville, Florida; Carol Dianne (Bruno) Bruni of Pensacola, Florida; siblings, Wendell Driggers, Jewell Gray, and Truman Driggers of Geneva, Alabama; Virginia (Harold) McDonald of Villa Rica, Georgia; five grandchildren Jonathan Sumner, Jacob Sumner, Jordan Sumner of Westville, Florida; Jacob Palkowetz and Landen Palkowetz, Pensacola, Florida; son-in-law Daniel Palkowetz, Pensacola, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Pearlie Mae Wood Driggers; brother, Realous Driggers, and grandchildren Gracie and Dylan Palkowetz.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Pittman Funeral Home, Geneva, AL with the Reverend Jim Mashburn officiating. Interment will follow at Poplar Head Cemetery, Westville, Florida. The family will receive friends and family at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until time of service.

We were truly blessed by God to have her for 80 years. She was a wonderful person who truly loved her family. We will cherish our memories and she will live on in our hearts until we meet again.

A special thanks to doctors, nurses and staff of Arcadia Nursing Home; Charlie Faye Grice, Denise LaMonte, and Pauline Commander for helping with her care and providing us with support and prayers during this time.

Pittman Funeral Home, 203 South Commerce Street, Geneva, Alabama is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 10, 2019
