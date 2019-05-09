|
Mary Lou Davis
Pensacola - Mary Lou Davis 91, formerly a resident of The Riviera in Pensacola, passed away on April 22, 2019 after a short illness. She had been living in Hendersonville NC since 2013, with her daughter Dr. Deborah Mounts,
Mrs. Davis was born in Parkersburg, WV on June 23, 1927, the daughter of William and Eunice Bell. She married LTJG Jack Davis on November 25, 1944 and began her long life as a dedicated Naval Aviator wife. When Capt. Davis retired as the Commanding Officer of the US Lexington in 1974, they retired in the Pensacola area. She and Jack worked together for the Association of Naval Aviation and volunteered at the Naval Aviation Museum in its founding years. Capt. Davis predeceased his wife in 1990.
She is survived by her son Dr. Mark Davis and wife Diane of Prospect NY. She leaves behind a loving families of grandson Colin Davis and wife Teresa of Evergreen CO, and grandson Shelby Davis and wife Virginia of Clinton NY, along with 4 great grandchildren (Karina, Eli, Mary Beth, and William). Also surviving is her daughter Dr. Deborah Mounts of Coatepec, Mexico and Hendersonville NC.
Mary Lou enjoyed a full life of travel with her family and friends. She was a gracious hostess, always welcoming friends and family to her home. In later life she enjoyed many cruises in Europe, Alaska and the Caribbean. As a Navy wife she participated in the Navy Wives Club for over 30 years. While they were stationed in Washington DC she was employed by the Pentagon, and briefly at the Federal Aviation Administration in Pensacola.
The family will celebrate her life in a private ceremony on June 28th. We request that in lieu of flowers, a donation to the National Naval Aviation Museum can be made in the memory of Capt. Jack and Mary Lou Davis, at: https://www.navalaviationfoundation.org/ways-to-give/
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 9, 2019