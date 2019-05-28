Services
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
Viewing
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
View Map
Mary Nell Hardy

Cantonment - Mary N. Hardy, age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband of 61 years, children and grandchildren on May 25, 2019.

Mary was born April 22, 1937 in Elba, AL to the late Marvin Thompson and Fannie Ross.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, brother Fred Thompson and grandson Ryan Dungan.

She is survived by her husband Jim Hardy, son Jimmy Hardy, Jr. (Denise), daughters Debbie Wallace and Becky Hardy Atchley (Tony), grandchildren Paul Hardy (Jeanne-Marie), Jamie Hardy, Kelsey Atchley Johnson (Tyler), Alexa Atchley and great-grandchildren Isla and Ireland Hardy, sister-in-law Lorell Thompson, along with many other cousins and family members.

Mary enjoyed sharing a 20-year military career with her husband Jim. They were stationed in many different countries before retiring back to Pensacola in 1972. Mary enjoyed a career as a Pharmacy Technician working at Dewberry Pharmacy and Baptist Hospital.

Mary's proudest accomplishment was being a loving mother to her three children Debbie, Jimmy and Becky as well as 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Mary had many special fur babies in her life and truly enjoyed shopping at thrift stores.

Mary was an active member of the Hillcrest Church in Pensacola and provided mentorship and friendship to many people.

A viewing will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 9:30am - 10:30am followed immediately by a service starting at 10:30am at Pensacola Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the entire Covenant Hospice care team including Marti Wells.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 28, 2019
