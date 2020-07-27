Mary NielsenPensacola - Mary Nielsen, 73, of Pensacola, FL passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was born to Albert and Ethel Rouchon on October 4, 1946.She retired from Gulf Power in 2013 where she worked 29 ½ successful years. Mary was best known for her wit and humor and her love for family especially her grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patricia Ritchey; nephews, John, Jeffery and Stevie.Mary is survived by her son, David Wayne Nielsen; grandson, David Michael Nielsen; great grandson, Jaylen Michael Nielsen; sisters, Judy Oreskavich, Joyce Clopton (Johnnie), Susan Dawson; brother, Jerry Rouchon (Karen) and many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held 10:30am until the funeral service begins at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.