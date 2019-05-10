Mary Pryor Sarosdy



Pensacola - Mary Frances Pryor Sarosdy, 86, died on May 6, 2019 in Pensacola, Florida. She was born on September 9, 1932, in Jackson, Mississippi, the daughter of William Frank Pryor, Jr. and Wilma Alford.



In 1954, while working as a stewardess for Southern Airways, Mary met Louis R. Sarosdy, a career Naval Aviator. They married in 1955, had four children and through numerous tours of duty they were able to travel the world.



Mary had many interests and hobbies and was especially proud of her tenure as the National Cherry Blossom Princess Chairman in 1986.



A long time Red Cross Volunteer, Mary lived to help others and will be remembered for her generous spirit and can-do attitude. Her ability to bring sunshine into every room she entered was unrivaled. Always the life of the party, Mary enjoyed entertaining, gardening and traveling with Lou. Her unshakable faith in God is what gives us comfort now that she is traveling with him in eternity.



She is survived by four children; Larry Sarosdy of Virginia Beach, VA, Maggie Sullivan (Bert) of Athens, GA, Anne Yarbrough (Barry) of Kingston Springs, TN, Amy Sarosdy of Spring, Texas; grandson, Max Sarosdy of Virginia Beach, VA; brother William Frank Pryor, III (Frances) of Ellisville, MS.



A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., at the Basilica of Saint Michael the Archangel, 19 Palafox Street, Pensacola, FL 32502. Fr. Joseph Callipare as celebrant.



A funeral cortege will depart Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 for inurnment services at Barrancas National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Emerald Coast Hospice, 5111 North 12th Avenue, Suite B, Pensacola, FL 32504 Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 10 to May 12, 2019