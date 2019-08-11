|
Mary Rottgering
Pace - Mary Rottgering, 98, passed away at home in Pace, FL on August 1, 2019. She was born in Obion County, TN and spent her married life in Paducah, KY where she resided until moving to the Pensacola area a few years after the death of her husband, Howard Rottgering.
Mary was a devoted member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Paducah and kept them close to her heart after she moved to Florida. She loved spending time with family and friends, playing Wheel of Fortune, working jumble word, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball, and acting as umpire and cheerleader for card games and dominos. Mary was a kind, loving, generous soul who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include: her daughter, Judy (Bob) Vannerson of Pace, FL; sister, Earlene (Sam) Evans of Newbern, TN; grandson, Will Vannerson of Kansas City, MO; granddaughter, Robin (Shane) Sealey and great-granddaughter, Piper Sealey of Chumuckla, FL; and many relatives and friends.
A service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 16, 2019 in the chapel at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Paducah with burial immediately following.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church (ibcpaducah.org) The family wishes to thank the staff of Emerald Coast Hospice and the caregivers from Granny Nannies for their loving care of this special and much-loved lady.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019