|
|
Mary Scott Smith
Lillian - SMITH
LILLIAN, AL
Mary Scott Smith, age 91, a lifelong resident of Soldiers Creek and of Baldwin County, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
A registered nurse by profession, Mary graduated from St. Margaret's School of Nursing in Montgomery, AL in 1953. Early in her career, she was a head nurse at Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa, where she worked to help put her husband through the University of Alabama.
For almost 50 years, Mary used her nursing skills working in Pensacola, FL. And Foley, AL. Her work also included private duty nursing and volunteering for the American Red Cross Blood Banks and in the Chaplains office at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, FL. Mary is a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Lillian, AL.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Berkeley H. Smith; her siblings, Fred J. Scott, John C. Scott and Wyline Scott Provost Ebert.
She is survived by her children, Mark H. Smith (Becky), of Foley, AL., Cathy Smith of Stokesdale, NC, Berkleigh Smith Cirilli (Victor); granddaughter, Victoria Scott Cirilli all of Foley, AL; bonus grandson, Rick Bourne (Katie) of Greenville, AL, bonus great-granddaughters, Maggie Lee Bourne and Phyllis Ann Bourne; brother, Russell F. Scott of Mary Esther FL. ;devoted nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am from St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Friday, February 28, 2020.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time.
Private Burial will be held from the Old Spanish Cemetery, Lillian, AL. Friday, February, 28, 2020
The family also wishes to thank Patsy Cochran and Robin David with Homecare Companions for their excellent care and genuine concern for Mary during her last weeks at home. Thanks also to Sonya Summers, NP; Bill, Julia and Faith with Kindred Hospice.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Louise Provost Bouzan Scholarship Fund (C/O South Baldwin Education Foundation), Kindred Hospice, or a .
ARRANGEMENTS BY
WOLFE-BAYVIEW FUNERAL HOMES
& CREMATORY
2551 S. MCKENZIE ST.
FOLEY, AL 36535
251-943-2391
www.wolfefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020