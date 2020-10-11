Mary Sue Stevenson



Pensacola - Mary Susan Stevenson, age 74, of Pensacola passed away October 6, 2020, in a local hospital. She was born December 30, 1945 in Riverside, California and resided in Riverside until 2011, when she moved to Pensacola and was a resident of Grandview Retirement Center and later at Life Care Center of Pensacola. In 1958, Mary was initiated into the International Order of Job's Daughters, Bethel 264, in Riverside, California. In 1965, she became a lifetime member. She served as Bethel Guardian Council member, Promoter of Sociability, Guardian Secretary, and Guardian Director of Music. She received the Degree of Royal Purple and was the Grand Guardian Director of Music. She was also Bethel Guardian and Deputy Grand Guardian in Bethel 257. She was a very dedicated and loving person all the time she served in Job's Daughters. She enjoyed crocheting and doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Mary Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Frederick and Alyce Joyce Stevenson. Survivors include her brother, Dennis (Carol) Stevenson of Pensacola; niece, Deborah Lynn Stevenson of Carlsbad, California; niece, Kathryn (Stephan) Overton of Pensacola; nephew, Michael (Laura) Stevenson of Salem, Oregon; great nephews, Ethan and Aiden Overton of Pensacola; and special friend Barbara Barker of Riverside, California. Sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff at Life Care Center for the care they provided for Mary while she was a resident there. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pensacola Humane Society, 5 North Q St., Pensacola FL 32505. And in all the land no women were found so fair as Job's daughters; and their father gave them inheritance among their brothers. Job 42:15. Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store