Mary Willis-McClain
Mrs. Mary "May Phine" Willis-McClain, was born September 12, 1932 in Pensacola, FL and transitioned December 5, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Catherine Laster, husbands, John Willis Jr and Daniel L McClain, 3 sisters, 2 brothers and 1 grandson and 1 great grandson.
Mrs. McClain was a phenomenal daughter, sister, aunt, mother and friend to so many. She retired NAS Civil Service. She had a heart of gold and was willing to help whoever she could without expecting anything in return. She opened her home to everyone, leaving them feeling like family. She will be truly missed. Her spirit will continue to live on through her children, Danny L. Willis (Audrey), Mary Willis, Cecilia Willis her grand, great, great great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, and an aunt and uncle.
The viewing will be held Sunday, December 15 from 12-9 at Joe Morris Funeral Home.
She was a life-long member of Sixth Avenue Baptist church which is where her Celebration of Life will be on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 9 am.
