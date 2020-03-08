|
MaryAnne Beovich
Pensacola - MaryAnne Sims Beovich
March 4, 1934 - March 6, 2020
MaryAnne passed away quietly on Friday, March 6, 2020 after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Atlanta, Ga and graduated from the University of Alabama. She received her MBA from UWF.
She was a member of the Junior League of Pensacola serving as president and was also a member of the Pierrettes Mardi Gras Organization.
MaryAnne was a math teacher at Pensacola School of Liberal Arts & Pensacola Catholic High School. Upon retirement she volunteered at Saint Vincent DePaul Society Thrift Store.
MaryAnne was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Dominic Frank (Buster) Beovich, Jr.
Mary Anne is survived by her children Frank Beovich (Trish), Betsy Walker, and Molly O'Connor (Rick) and her beloved grandchildren Drew O'Connor (Lindsay), Shannon O'Connor (KD), Catherine O'Connor (John), Dominic Beovich, IV (Samantha), Eric Beovich, Madison Walker, Jordan Walker, and Harry Walker, III, two great grandsons, Garrett and Palmer O'Connor and one great granddaughter Zi'yunna Streeter, her brothers Tom Sims (Sherrie) and Clay Sims. Finally, MaryAnne leaves behind her beloved furry companion Buster the dog.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Sacred Heart Cancer Center and the staff of Reverence Hall at the Haven of Our Lady of Peace for the loving care they showed.
Visitation will be held on Friday March 13, 2020 at 9:30 am with the mass at 10:30 at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Roy Hyatt Environmental Center, 1300 Tobias Rd, Cantonment, FL 32533 to support environmental education of elementary school children of the Escambia County School District.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020