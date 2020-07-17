1/
Matthew Joseph "Matt" Dean
Matthew Joseph "Matt' Dean

Matthew Joseph "Matt' Dean a devoted husband and brother passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the age of 59. Matt was born in Pensacola on February 17, 1961, to John Younger Dean and Madelene Jaurrene (Vincent) Dean. He was a Civil Service retiree and worked with the US Forest Service. Matt was a member of the American Legion and had a great family of friends there at Post #340, Pensacola, Florida. Matt loved life. He loved his family, being at the beach, his motorcycle, cooking, and being a HOD—Husband on duty.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Troy Jacob "TJ" Dean, and brother Mark Vincent Dean.

Matt is survived by his wife, Evelyn Marie "Sam" Caruso Dean; six brothers, Michael, Robert, Thomas, Doug, James, and Paul; and five sisters, Gloria, Mary, Theresa, Renee, and Grace. Matt was one of God's cherished creatures. He touched and blessed many lives. Thank you for all the amazing days we shared together.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
(850) 937-8118
