Maureen Alice Gallagher
Pensacola - It is with great sadness that her family announces the passing of Maureen Gallagher, 56, on March 22, 2019 at her home in Pensacola, FL.
Maureen was born on March 27, 1962 in Caribou, Maine, the daughter of Jeramiah Patrick Gallagher and Anne Marie (Lausier) Gallagher. She attended public school through high school in Presque Isle, ME and then attended the University of Maine at Farmington for three years before transferring to University of South Alabama to complete a degree in Radiological Sciences. After working briefly as an X-Ray Technician, Maureen attended Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, VA for certification in Radiation Therapy.
On completing her certification, Maureen moved to Florida where she worked in several cancer treatment centers, including primarily West Florida Hospital and Sacred Heart Hospital. It is estimated that Maureen treated over 8,000 patients during her nearly 30 years at these two cancer treatment centers.
Maureen is pre-deceased by her father and her mother. She is survived by her siblings Daniel, Patricia (Michael), Kathleen (Joseph), Kevin and Sean (Stephanie), nine nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.
Maureen's sudden and unexpected passing leaves a very large hole in the lives of her family, friends, coworkers, and the patient community. Her huge personality and joy of life will be greatly missed.
Maureen's friends, family, and coworkers will celebrate her life at the Sacred Heart Cancer Center Lobby on Saturday, April 13 at 2pm. All are invited to attend.
Following a Mass of Christian Burial at St Mary's Catholic Church, Parish of the Precious Blood, interment will be at North Main Street Catholic Cemetery, Presque Isle, ME in summer 2019.
Donations are encouraged to be made to Covenant Care Hospice at 5041 North 12th Avenue, Pensacola, FL 32504 or to MGH Heart Center, Dr. William Dec, 55 Fruit St, Gray Bigelow 800, Boston, MA 02114. Online condolences may be shared at www.duncan-graves.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 2, 2019