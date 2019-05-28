Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Summerdale Church of Christ
1070 AL-59
Summerdale, AL
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
1:30 PM
Barrancas National Cemetery
NAS Pensacola, FL
Elberta, AL - Maurice W. Johnson passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Pensacola, FL. He was born September 12, 1932, in Pensacola, FL. Maurice was retired from the United States Navy with 36 years of service to our Country. Maurice was a member and elder of Summerdale Church of Christ. He served 40 years on the Board at Pen Air Federal Credit Union. Maurice was known for his wit and humor.

Maurice is preceded in death by his parents, Maurice Johnson, Sr., and Iris Creighton Johnson; infant son, Philip Johnson; brother, Richard Johnson and sister, Iris Maurine Johnson.

Maurice is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Lovie Whitehorn Johnson; three children, Teresa Kichler (Jerald), Kenneth Johnson, and Richard Johnson (Martha); five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brother, Sam Johnson (Evelyn) and sister, Velma Rigney; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 6:00 PM, at Summerdale Church of Christ, 1070 AL-59, Summerdale, AL 36580. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at the Church. Billy Lambert will be officiating. Graveside services will be June 4, 2019, at 1:30 PM, at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, FL.

In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to Summerdale Church of Christ at P. O. Box 314, Summerdale, AL 36580 or Rainbow Omega at P. O. Box 740, Eastaboga, AL 36260.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, has been entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 28, 2019
