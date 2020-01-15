|
Mavis Vanessa Booth Jackson
December 31, 1925-January 14, 2020
Mavis Booth Jackson was born on December 31, 1925 and passed on January 14, 2020. She was a native of Brewton, AL Route 2 and has resided in Pensacola, FL since 1943. She loved to see and play with her grandchildren.
Mavis spent 42 years working at Gayfers-Dillard's. She was the Cosmetics Manager at Gayfers, Town and Country Plaza and Gayfers-Dillard's, Cordova Mall.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Gordon Chism Booth and Nettie Jordan Booth, five brothers, two sisters, and her sons' father, Henry Jackson.
Mavis is survived by her two sons, Gerald (Judy) Henry Jackson and Van (Linda) Douglas Jackson, four grandsons, seven great-grandchildren, sister, Mabel Booth Jackson, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North.
Family will receive friends from 9 AM to 10 AM at the funeral home.
Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020