Melanie Suzanne Davis Chitty
Pensacola - On Monday, April 15, 2019, Melanie Suzanne Davis Chitty went to her Heavenly Home. She was born on October 30, 1966. Melanie is survived by her husband, R. Randall (Randy) Chitty, her son Cullen Keller Fewell, her mother Sharon M. Davis, and brother Mark W. Davis (Alyssa) and extended family. She was preceded in death by her father, C. Fred Davis Jr.
Services will be held in Cleveland, Tennessee on April 22nd and 23rd.
You can view the full obituary at companionfunerals.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019