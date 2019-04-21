Services
Companion Funeral & Cremation Service
400 S White St
Athens, TN 37303
(423) 453-2302
Resources
More Obituaries for Melanie Chitty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melanie Suzanne Davis Chitty


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Melanie Suzanne Davis Chitty Obituary
Melanie Suzanne Davis Chitty

Pensacola - On Monday, April 15, 2019, Melanie Suzanne Davis Chitty went to her Heavenly Home. She was born on October 30, 1966. Melanie is survived by her husband, R. Randall (Randy) Chitty, her son Cullen Keller Fewell, her mother Sharon M. Davis, and brother Mark W. Davis (Alyssa) and extended family. She was preceded in death by her father, C. Fred Davis Jr.

Services will be held in Cleveland, Tennessee on April 22nd and 23rd.

You can view the full obituary at companionfunerals.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now