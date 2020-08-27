1/
Melvin L. Marshall
1926 - 2020
Melvin L. Marshall

Pensacola - August 26, 2020, Melvin saw his Savior, Jesus Christ and his bride, Sarah, face to face. He was born in Dale County, Alabama on April 8, 1926. He is proceeded in death by his wife of 64 years, Sarah Garner Marshall and his parents Walter and Sarah Marshall and brothers, Oyer, Jessie and Elmer and sisters, Eloise and Mae. He is survived by his daughter, Kay (Shawn) Mills and son, Larry (Sharon) Marshall; grandchildren; Kristen (Jeffrey) Andrews, Allison (Benjamin) Hosea, Michaela Marshall, Tiffani (Brett) Lee, Benjamin Marshall; 9 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Melvin served with the US Army during WW2 in the Pacific Theater. He retired from the Pensacola New Journal after 32 years as a pressman. He was a faithful member of East Brent Baptist Church for many years. The family will receive friends for visitation starting at noon on Saturday, August 29 at Olive Baptist Church Warrington Campus with services at 1pm. Following the service internment will be at Pensacola Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Covenant Hospice (covenanthospice.org).




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
