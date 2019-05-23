Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Cantonment
118 Morris Ave.
Cantonment, FL
Biloxi, MS - Melvin Ladon Summerlin was born January 11, 1947 in Brewton Alabama, to the late Garney and Gladys Summerlin. He passed peacefully from this life in Biloxi, Mississippi on May 13, 2019. Melvin was the oldest of five children and is survived by one brother and three sisters—David Summerlin (Sharon), Marilyn Gray (Terry), Sheila Bray (Kenny) and Donna Sanders (Randy), his daughter, Stacey Carney (David) of Hattiesburg, and many nieces and nephews. Melvin grew up and attended school in Pensacola, but spent his last years in the Biloxi-Gulfport area of Mississippi. Melvin was an avid sports fan throughout his life, but was known to many as an Alabama football fan first and foremost.

The family wishes to extend our deepest thanks to all the caregivers at Pillars of Biloxi and his close friends throughout his illness.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Cantonment, 118 Morris Ave., Cantonment, Florida.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 23, 2019
