Michael David "Pop" Stanfield
Pensacola - Michael David Stanfield was born February 6, 1952 to late Harry and Bessie Stanfield of Pensacola, Fl. He fathered a beautiful daughter, Mikayla Stanfield on September 11, 1996. By his surprise she was exactly like him. A huge heart and a caring soul, with the spirit of a leader who took care of him in his time of need.
Within his lifetime Michael proudly wore the number 72 as an offensive tackle for the University of Florida from 1971 to 1974. Being part of the first of many African Americans to play under Doug Dickey, Michael knew the trials and tribulations black men faced in a society where they were not accepted.
With this experience Michael took it into his own hands to be a mentor, educator, and leader for young African American men and women. After receiving his Masters of Arts in Education in 2008, Michael served as an educator for 10 plus years at Impact Academy, Crossroads School, C.R.E.D.I. (Community Resource Educational Dev. Institute), Ribault Middle/High School, Jacksonville Job Corps and Edward Waters College Upward Bound Program, just to name a few.
Michael's deep faith was rooted in his parents and made it very known that he believed in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Growing up, Michael attended St. Joseph Catholic Church and School in Pensacola, Fl. Michael David Stanfield (67) entered into eternal peace on May 24, 2019 from health complications due to surgery.
Michael leaves behind his loving daughter Mikayla Stanfield of Gainesville, Fl.; sisters: Elizabeth Gates (Late Bernard) and Cathryn Stanfield; brother: Harry Stanfield (Late Judy), as well as a host of extended family and very special friends.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 29, 2019