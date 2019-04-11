Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pensacola - Michael George Pollock, "Mickey", 69, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones in Pensacola Florida on April 9, 2019.

Mickey was born and raised in Syracuse, New York. He attended Central Tech Vocational High School. He was a proud member of the brick layers union and held a union steward position for the NYS Thruway. He retired from the NY State Thruway Authority. Mickey also owned and operated a masonry construction business.

He was an active member of the Italian Cultural Society of Pensacola and was also was an avid supporter of the Pensacola Opera.

Mickey was pre-deceased by his parents George & Lorraine Pollock and his daughter Lori.

He is survived by his loving wife Donna; children, Michelle, Erin (Hugo); grandchildren, Zachary, Zoe and Mya; siblings, brothers, Jerry (Sharon), John (Michelle) and sister, Terri (Paul) Metz.

A celebration of life will be held at Family Funeral & Cremation, 7253 Plantation Road, Pensacola, FL 32504 on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 1:00 -3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mickey's Honor to the Humane Society of Pensacola.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
