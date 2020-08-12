1/1
Michael Gregory O'Quinn
Michael Gregory O'Quinn

Pensacola - Michael Gregory O'Quinn, 73, born at Fort Benning, GA died peacefully on August 9, 2020 in Pensacola, FL. He was born on July 19, 1947. He was preceded in death by his father Ralph Emerson O'Quinn and his mother Julia Coleman Humphries. He is survived by his son David Kevin; a twin sister Ellen Gray (Chuck) Lea and a brother, Patrick M. (Lisa) O'Quinn; nieces and nephew Rhoda Ellen Lea; Julia Coleman (Matt) Erickson; Charles Robertson Lea and a great-nephew, Trevor Erickson.

He enlisted in the US Marine Corps in January 1966 and served with the 3rd Marine Division in Vietnam. He was a decorated Marine, being awarded two purple heart Medals and other combat awards for actions in the Republic of Vietnam. After his enlistment, he graduated from college and re-entered the Marine Corps as an officer. He attained the rank of 1st Lieutenant and was released from active duty on September 30, 1975.

He was a graduate of the University of West Florida, with a BS in business, He worked civil service at CNET on NAS Pensacola, Florida for 3 years.

He moved to Houston, TX in October 1979 and worked as a commercial deep-sea diver for Solus Ocean Systems, in the Gulf of Mexico and the Bay of Campeche, Mexico.

He was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, Florida, Florida Chapter 2, and a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, post 706, Pensacola, FL.

Services to be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christopher's Church, 3200 North 12th Avenue, Pensacola, FL with procession following the 1:00 p.m., Interment at Barrancas National Cemetery with full military Honors.

He was a member of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to: Vet Center on 4504 Twin Oaks Drive Pensacola, FL 32506, St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th Avenue, Pensacola, FL 32503 or a charity of your choice. Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
