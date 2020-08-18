Reverend Dr. Michael Jerome Johnson Sr.



On Saturday, August 8, 2020 Reverend Dr. Michael Jerome Johnson, Sr. passed away in Pensacola, Florida at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital. He was called home to be with his Heavenly Father.



Dr. Johnson was born In Pensacola, Florida on April 28, 1963 to Vernette Johnson Stokes and Andrew Kelly.



Dr. Johnson is a 1981 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School. He completed his general studies at Florida State University. Dr. Johnson received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Religion and History from Morehouse College, Magna Cum Laude in Atlanta, Georgia, the Master of Divinity Degree, School of Theology, Magna Cum Laude from Virginia Union University in Richmond Virginia, and Doctor of Ministry Degree from Virginia Union University in Richmond, VA.



Reverend Dr. Michael J. Johnson, Sr. served as Pastor of the Sixth Avenue Baptist Missionary Baptist Church in Pensacola, Florida for 32 years.



His denominational and professional affiliations are numerous. His civic responsibilities reflect a widespread interest in a community ministry that is congregationally based. He has served as President of: the local NAACP, the Baptist Ministers Union, State Board of Directors of One Church One Child, the Florida General Baptist Congress of Christian Education, and the District Congress of Christian Education. Dr. Johnson was an Instructor at the Pensacola Extension Unit American Baptist Seminary, Dean of the Florida Baptist State Congress of Christian Education, Director of the Florida Baptist STVU Center For Continuing Education, Director of the Spirit of Timothy, Young Pastors and Ministers Ministry of the National Baptist Convention, Dean of the First West Florida District Congress of Christian Education, Vice President of the National Baptist Congress of Christian Education, Chairman of the Foreign Mission for the Florida General Baptist Convention, and a member of many other local boards.



Dr. Johnson has received numerous awards and honors, including Outstanding Young Men of America, The D.C. Rice Scholar, The Omega's Citizen of the Year, The Chappie James Award in Community Service, G. Jackson Award in Religion. He has received Keys to the City of Pensacola, FL and Tampa, FL. The Pensacola Community honored him by naming the Michael J. Johnson, Sr. Housing Development after him. Dr. Johnson also served as an Associate Professor at the Selma University, Pensacola Extension and served as a Teacher at S. L. Jones Christian Academy.



Dr. Johnson is the author of several articles in various denominational publications, a devotion in the African American Devotional Bible, and Two books, "From Membership To Ministry," and "The Great Spiritual Awakening."



The life and memories of Reverend Dr. Michael J. Johnson, Sr. will be cherished by his devoted and loving wife, Pamela Robinson Johnson; four children, Michael Jr., Matthew, Micah, and Mischel; four sisters, Pamela Johnson, Karla Gould, Teresa Thomas, and Jacqueline Johnson; two brothers, Anthony Johnson (Twin) and Edwin Stokes; mother-in-law, Christine M. Robinson; brother-in-law Michael A. Robinson, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, godchildren, godsisters, close special friends including the Creecy and Lamar families, and his beloved Sixth Avenue Missionary Baptist Church Family.



Dr. Johnson was preceded in death by his mother, Vernette Johnson Stokes; stepfather, Henry Douglas Stokes; sister, Carolyn Johnson Loveless; and two brothers, Velinsky Johnson and Marvin Johnson; and father-in-law, Amos Robinson, Jr.



Dr. Johnson was one of God's faithful servants. He was a loving and devoted Husband and Father and his memory will remain in the hearts of his loved ones.



I have fought a good fight, I finished my course, I have kept the faith. II Timothy 4:7



Visitation: Wednesday, August 19, 2020 12:00PM -9:00PM at Joe Morris & Son Funeral Home - 701 North De Villiers Street Pensacola, FL 32501



Service: Thursday, August 20, 2020 11:00AM Holy Cross Cemetery 1300 E. Hayes Street Pensacola, FL 32501.









