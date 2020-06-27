Michael John "Mike" Champitto
Michael "Mike" John Champitto

Cantonment - Michael "Mike" John Champitto, 56, of Cantonment, FL, passed away, Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until services at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 01, 2020 at Eastern Gate Funeral Home, 1985 W. Nine Mile Road. Condolences may be offered at www.easterngatefuneralhome.com.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
1
Service
11:00 AM
Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home
1985 West Nine Mile Road
Pensacola, FL 325349377
8504799223
