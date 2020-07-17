Michael Jon Berry



Milton - Michael Jon Berry, 57, of Milton passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, due to complications after multiple surgeries.



Mike was born on January 24, 1963, in Milton, Florida. He enjoyed working on vehicles, specifically hot rods and his trucks. He loved the outdoors and his hobbies included bike riding, fishing, camping, and telling ghost stories. From his cache of dogs to his fascination with cryptids like Bigfoot, he was a true animal lover.



Mike is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Berry; and sister, Sylvia Butcher.



He is survived by his mother, S. Rebecca Berry; his dog, Jasper; uncle, Jimmy Craft; "adopted" sister, Amelia Shepard; nieces, Breeze (Nick) Miller, Ashley (Bruce) Butcher, Linzy (Justin) Franks, and Sarah Beth (Bryan) Merold; great nieces, Makenzie Melton, London, Berkley, and Riley; and great nephew, Levi.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel. Graveside Services will follow at Serenity Gardens Cemetery.



Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., prior to the services.









