1/1
Michael Jon Berry
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Jon Berry

Milton - Michael Jon Berry, 57, of Milton passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, due to complications after multiple surgeries.

Mike was born on January 24, 1963, in Milton, Florida. He enjoyed working on vehicles, specifically hot rods and his trucks. He loved the outdoors and his hobbies included bike riding, fishing, camping, and telling ghost stories. From his cache of dogs to his fascination with cryptids like Bigfoot, he was a true animal lover.

Mike is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Berry; and sister, Sylvia Butcher.

He is survived by his mother, S. Rebecca Berry; his dog, Jasper; uncle, Jimmy Craft; "adopted" sister, Amelia Shepard; nieces, Breeze (Nick) Miller, Ashley (Bruce) Butcher, Linzy (Justin) Franks, and Sarah Beth (Bryan) Merold; great nieces, Makenzie Melton, London, Berkley, and Riley; and great nephew, Levi.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel. Graveside Services will follow at Serenity Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., prior to the services.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Home
6405 Highway 90
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 623-2243
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lewis Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved