1947 - 2019
Pensacola - Michael Kent Caulkins, 72, of Pensacola, Florida passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Michael was born in Watertown, New York on May 25, 1947. He graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology in 1970 and then graduated from George State University in 1974 with a Master in Business. He retired from banking in 2002 and worked for FEMA Disaster Relief until 2018.

He is preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Maitland Caulkins.

Michael is survived by his wife, Brenda Caulkins; son, Yancey Gordon Caulkins; father, Gordon E. Caulkins; sisters, Dean Caulkins and Lynne Caulkins.

There will be a family Memorial at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center, 610 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, Georgia 31522 on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 28, 2019
