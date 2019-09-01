Services
Pensacola - August 22, 2019, Michael Kirby, loving husband, father, son, brother and friend, passed away at the age of 50. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Donald. He is survived by his wife Cheryl; children, Dylan and Brianna; mother, Dorothy; sister, Lynne Schenk and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation September 5th from 6pm to 8pm and a funeral service Friday, September 6th at 10am both at First United Methodist Church of Pensacola. In lieu of flowers contributions in Mike's name may be made to the Northwest Florida , Heart.org.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
