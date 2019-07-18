Services
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
Michael Moodispaugh


1978 - 2019
Michael Moodispaugh Obituary
Michael Moodispaugh

Pensacola - Michael William Moodispaugh, 40 years old, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away Wednesday July 10, 2019.

Born in Newport News, Virginia on October 4, 1978, Michael worked at the Naval Museum for 22 years. Michael was a beloved son, brother to nine siblings, cousin of many, uncle to several nieces and nephews, friend to numerous acquaintances, and co-workers. He loved his family and friends. He exercised his creative genius in anything he put his hand to. He was a lover of music, and his Eagles football. He was preceded in death by his parents Duane and Marie Moodispaugh.

Funeral Services will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens with visitation at 10:00 am and service at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 18, 2019
