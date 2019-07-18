|
|
Michael Moodispaugh
Pensacola - Michael William Moodispaugh, 40 years old, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away Wednesday July 10, 2019.
Born in Newport News, Virginia on October 4, 1978, Michael worked at the Naval Museum for 22 years. Michael was a beloved son, brother to nine siblings, cousin of many, uncle to several nieces and nephews, friend to numerous acquaintances, and co-workers. He loved his family and friends. He exercised his creative genius in anything he put his hand to. He was a lover of music, and his Eagles football. He was preceded in death by his parents Duane and Marie Moodispaugh.
Funeral Services will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens with visitation at 10:00 am and service at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 18, 2019