Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Trahan Family Funeral Home
Pensacola, FL
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Trahan Family Funeral Home
Pensacola, FL
Michael Patrick Spolski Obituary
Michael Patrick Spolski

Pensacola - Mike Spolski, 35, passed away on October 5, 2019.

Mike was born in Orlando, FL and moved to the Panhandle with Andrea in the early 2000's.

He always looked for the best in everyone and had a fun sense of humor. Mike left us way too early and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his parents, Dr. John P. and Nancy Spolski; partner, Andrea Antoniotti and brothers, John E. and Andy T. Spolski and extended family.

A celebration to share memories of Mike will be on Wednesday, October 9th at 6:00 p.m., friends are welcome to the visitation at 5:00 p.m. at Trahan Family Funeral Home in Pensacola.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Oct. 7, 2019
