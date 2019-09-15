|
Michael R. Dunn
Gulf Breeze - 1947-2019
Michael R. Dunn, age 71, of Gulf Breeze, FL died September 4, 2019 following a long battle with cancer. Born November 25, 1947 in Century, FL, the son of George and Julia Mae Dunn, he grew up and lived most of his life in the panhandle of Florida as a devoted father, husband and electrical engineer.
Michael "Mike" graduated as valedictorian from Century High School where he excelled in football and became an Eagle Scout. He continued his education at Pensacola Junior College followed by Auburn University where he pursued a degree in electrical engineering. Mike graduated from the Auburn School of Engineering in 1970.
Mike began working as a Co-Op at Gulf Power Company while earning his degree at Auburn. Following graduation, Michael excelled at Gulf Power becoming the youngest manager of distribution in company history when he was only 29. Most notably Mike held the roles of eastern division power delivery manager in Panama City, Florida followed by a promotion to western division manager in Pensacola, Florida. While in this role, Mike lead the first formal storm planning and training program for the company. Mike retired from Gulf Power Company in 2003.
He is preceded in death by his parents George Wilson Dunn and Julia Mae Dunn and his daughter, Laura Ann Dunn.
Michael is survived by his wife, Helen Diane Dunn; only son, John Michael Dunn, his wife Virginia "Ginny" Tillman Dunn and their two children, Tillman Michael and Faith Elizabeth all of Atlanta, Georgia; two step daughters, Rachel Rockman Petersen of Huntsville, Alabama and her daughters Ashton Sandoval and husband Abundio Sandoval, and Claire Elizabeth and Ashley Toler Keigley, husband Brian Keigley and their children Toler Thomas and Stella Elizabeth all of Mobile, Alabama; brother Lamar Dunn of Pensacola, Florida; former spouse Shirley Killiam Dunn, Pensacola, Florida.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, September 20th at The Beach Church, 920 Panferio Dr, Pensacola Beach, Florida 32561. A brunch hosted by the family will immediately follow the service in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Dunn Family Endowment for The McWhorter School of Building Science at Auburn University through the Auburn University Foundation and marked as "Michael Dunn Family Endowment" at www.auburnuniversityfoundation.org/giving.
Donations may also be made to which is a Covenant Care program granting wishes to hospice care patients.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019