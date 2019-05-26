Michael Raymond Young



Pensacola - Michael Raymond Young died unexpectedly on March 9th, 2019 at the age of 55.



Mike is survived by his Mother, Jacqueline Young; his wife Antoinette and their children, Ian and Isabella (Bella); his brother Brian (Tanya) and nephews Austin & Nolan; nieces McKenna & Emily; mother-in-law Christa Ward, sister-in-law Susanne Beaty, Uncle Harley (Pam), Uncle Ernest (Nancy) and many cousins and family members. He is predeceased by his father, Raymond Young, father-in-law Anthony Ward and his grandparents.



Mike grew up in Pensacola, attended Woodham High, graduated from UWF with a degree in Finance and earned his MBA from WKU. He was the CFO at ECAR and will miss all of his colleagues dearly.



The Navy awarded Mike the SW Asia Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars, Navy Unit Commendation, Kuwait Liberation, National Defense and Navy Achievement Medal.



Mike was a devoted & beloved father to his children, and will be sorely missed by us! He loved growing anything which was even remotely edible, and would concoct strange dishes in the kitchen that he swore tasted good and would convince us to try. He was most comfortable in a Guy Harvey T shirt, flip flops & sunglasses. Mike was a voracious reader, a total computer geek and very artistic!



A memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday, May 28th @ 1:30pm at Barancas Cemetery.



