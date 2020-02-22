|
Michael Thad Wallace
Pensacola - Michael Thad Wallace, AKA Bubba, was born on February 3,1949 to a military family in Jacksonville, FL. Some of his fondest childhood memories were made with his cousins and family. He graduated from James Campbell High School in Ewa Beach, HI in 1967.
Mike joined the Navy in June of 1968 enlisting as an Aviation Electricians Mate and started his career in Vietnam after completing SERE training in CA. He was immediately assigned to VR-21, The Pineapple Express, Fleet Tactical Support for combat service in Vietnam. Mike's combat operations spanned 4 years form 1969-1973 with the C-130 "Dirty Thirty's" supporting Vietnam and the Pacific region. His Naval education was extensive; he attended all of the Electronics Mate courses, SERE school and leadership courses. Mike's selfless, honorable and dedicated service to our nation moved him around the Pacific fleet; based on technical and leadership skills he was ultimately assigned NAS Whiting Field in the panhandle of FL. Honorably serving our country for nearly 20 years, Mike retired as an AC1, Air Traffic Controller.
In 1989 Mike joined the workforce of the USPS for 20 years giving him the time to pursue his passion (me, Arlene), participating in and promoting the sport of bowling. He was known for organizing some of the most competitive, fun and smoothly run leagues in Pensacola. He was an excellent promoter of the sport, adding the excitement of bus trips to Biloxi, flights to Las Vegas and frequent gatherings in the lounge for adult beverages and sing alongs ...I can't get no (Satisfaction).
Sadly, these times gradually declined due to a diagnosis of lung cancer. After a few years of remission, the cancer returned, hindering his ability to do his best. For Bubba, anything less than perfection was unacceptable. He passed the torch to others to take over his bowling duties.
To most, he will be fondly remembered. To a few he will be remembered as difficult (asshole). Oops, did I just say that?
He is survived by his wife Arlene, son Michael (Tiffany), daughters Deba and Noelle (Chris), 9 grandchildren, 14 great grands and 5 adored cats...all rescued.
Private graveside memorial service with Military Honors will be held at Barrancas National Cemetery.
Thank you Mike (Bubba) for letting us be a part of your life!
Arrangements have been entrusted to Trahan Family Funeral Home.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020