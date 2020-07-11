Michael Vincent Jones



Gulf Breeze - Michael Vincent Jones, better know as "Uncle Mikee", passed away on July 6th, 2020 in Gulf Breeze, FL at the age of 53.



Michael is survived by his mother Patricia Mackey, his sisters Kathleen Underwood, Shannon Farrell, Jessica VanMensel, Lauren Helfand and Eileen Butler, his brother Brian Jones and stepbrother Brett Mickey.



Michael was born in Hyattsville, MD on March 16th, 1967. During his life he lived in Maryland, Gulf Breeze, FL, Pensacola, FL, Springhill, FL and a few places in between. He worked at Kmart, Snappy rent a car, Enterprise, Ruby Tuesday, the ball park and others. He also did a lot of volunteer work with the HIV education and testing centers, Liberty House and he was glad to help anyone in need. He knew he was often the one needing help and he was glad to pay it forward. He had a way of making everyone feel special so on Thursday the 16th, we want him to know how special he was to all of us.



Due to Covid-19 and a large number of friends and family, there will be a drive by celebration of life for him. If you wish to get out and see family we please ask that you wear a mask. The celebration will be on Thursday July 16th from 5pm-8pm at 7037 Calle Cabeza De Vaca, Navarre FL, 32566. We would love everyone to wear casual bright clothes to celebrate Mike's life and bring a story of your favorite memories we can share with the kids (Alyssa, Gabriel, Morgan and Jaxon). There will be a box to collect them or you can mail them. There will also be an envelope attached to his printed eulogy for donations to Pensacola's "Liberty House". This place held a special place in Michael's heart and helped him for years by giving him a place and purpose. So, if able, please donate to them in his name.



Our "Uncle Mikee" is finally free and he is watching over us all.









