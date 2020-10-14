Michaela Elise Carter



Pensacola -



Michaela Elise Çarter, age 67, of Pensacola, FL passed away on October 2, 2020.



She is survived by her siblings: Audrey Carter Farley, Mary C. Carter and Finley Carter, Jr. and a host of other relatives.



Services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Joe Morris Funeral Home at 11 AM.



Viewing will be Friday October 16, 2020 at the Joe Morris Funeral Home 12-9 PM.



Joe Morris Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store