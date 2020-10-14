1/
Michaela Elise Carter
Michaela Elise Carter

Pensacola -

Michaela Elise Çarter, age 67, of Pensacola, FL passed away on October 2, 2020.

She is survived by her siblings: Audrey Carter Farley, Mary C. Carter and Finley Carter, Jr. and a host of other relatives.

Services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Joe Morris Funeral Home at 11 AM.

Viewing will be Friday October 16, 2020 at the Joe Morris Funeral Home 12-9 PM.

Joe Morris Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joe Morris & Son Funeral Home
701 N. Devilliers St
Pensacola, FL 32501
(850) 432-3436
