Mickey Gary Settle departed this life on March 19, 2020. He was born in Jay, Florida on October 5, 1945, and was the fifth child of Carroll J. and Thelma D. Settle.
Mickey excelled in academics and athletics during his school years. He was an Honor Graduate from Jay High School and attended the University of Louisville on a football scholarship. After being a walk-on with the San Diego Chargers, he completed a bachelor's degree in mathematics from the University of West Florida. He earned a master's degree from the University of Miami and a doctorate from Florida State University. He began a teaching career at Pensacola Junior College, authored state-adopted textbooks and retired as a full professor from Pensacola State College. In retirement, he enjoyed time with family and friends in the outdoors by biking, boating, and walking. He spent his indoor time reading, debating ideas and playing chess.
In Miami, he met the love of his life, Robin Lichtman, whom he married July 22, 1973. He was the proud father of three sons, Joshua, Gary and David Settle. Joshua and his wife, Kati, have two children, Penelope and Benjamin Settle, whom Mickey adored. Mickey leaves two sisters and a brother-in-law; Hilda Cox, Nelda and Mitch Mishoe who cherished their relationship with him. Family members preceding him in death include an infant daughter, Lisa, his parents, a sister, Mary Jo, and three brothers, Robert, Alton and Edward. "To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die." (Thomas Campbell)
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is handling arrangements.
A celebration of Mickey's life will be announced at a future date.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020