Mike Baxley
Milton - Michael "Mike" Baxley reached heavenly tenure on May 5, 2019. Before passing, Mike blazed a 72 year old trail of laughter, generosity, compassion, and corny jokes.
Mike has now been reunited with his parents Purvis and Betty Baxley. He leaves behind a large and loving family, one that he spent a lifetime researching as the family genealogist. Despite his tremendous love for his children and siblings, these people were mere mortals and couldn't hold a candle to his beloved grandchildren Annelise "Annie" Hirschman and Michael "Mickey" Hynes — Mike's best friend and favorite football player of all time.
Mike proudly served his country during two tours in Vietnam. He returned stateside with nine toes and a desire to become a teacher, and he earned his Bachelor and Masters Degrees from Livingston University. Mike was a Barbershop singer, performing in shows all over the southeast with the SPEBSQSA barbershop society, and by now he has most certainly convinced the angels to join him in a few songs from "Hello, Dolly."
"Mr. B" taught and inspired countless students during his 35 years for Santa Rosa County schools. He employed any method he thought necessary to engage students to learn, even if it meant he had to perform a front-flip over his desk during class. Mike proudly displayed his portrait of John Wayne in his classroom, and it was absent only when occasionally pilfered by disgruntled students. Always a fashionista, Mr. B could be seen sporting plaid pants and a snazzy pocket-protector throughout the hallways in the 70s. And also the 80s. And probably the 90s if he could still fit in the pants.
Special thanks go to his many students that had to endure his teachings at Pace High, King Middle, and Central High. You were all cherished in the classroom and decades after. Once a student, always family.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9 from 4-8PM at Margaret Street Church of Christ. Funeral service will be held Friday, May 10 at 9AM, also at Margaret Street. Interment will be at Fort Barrancas National Cemetery, with Lewis Funeral Home of Milton directing. A lifelong University of Florida fan who bled Orange and Blue, Mike has requested Urban Meyer and the 2010 coaching staff as pall bearers, so that his beloved Gators can let him down one more time. Honorary pall bearers are the B. T. Washington High School varsity football team.
In lieu of flowers, Dad would be honored for you to donate to his love of football by supporting the local quarterback clubs at either Milton High School or B. T. Washington High School.
His students always said he was a legend in his own mind, and now he remains one forever in our hearts.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 8, 2019