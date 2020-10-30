Mildred Ailene RenfroePensacola, FL - Mildred "Mama" "Mother" "Meme" Renfroe passed away peacefully a few days after celebrating her 95th birthday party with family and friends.She was a lifelong resident of Pensacola. Her favorite things in this world were the love of her life, William Renfroe, who preceded her in death as well as her daughter, Alice Faye Beck who preceded her in death, (Adrian), Dr. William "Bill" Renfroe (Cindy), Judy Scoggins (Bill), Alan Renfroe (Wanda), Patricia Arnold (Noel), Dr. Mark Renfroe (Lisa), Karen Murtha (Brian), Dr. Philip Renfroe (Jamie); her 15 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild, and of course Chilton County Peaches.When you live to be 95, the impact on this world is immeasurable. Because of her and W.G.'s love and example, there are so many families that will continue their legacy.Today she is in Heaven wrapped in Jesus' love and embrace, sitting on a beautiful hill eating peaches with W.G., Alice Faye and all the family members who have gone before her.A Graveside Service will be 2:00pm Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Bayview Memorial Park, with Dr. Dale Patterson officiating.She will be missed terribly, but was loved unconditionally.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "The Shawl Ministry" of Pine Forest United Methodist Church, 2800 Wilde Lake Blvd., Pensacola, FL, 32526.