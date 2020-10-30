1/1
Mildred Ailene Renfroe
1925 - 2020
Pensacola, FL - Mildred "Mama" "Mother" "Meme" Renfroe passed away peacefully a few days after celebrating her 95th birthday party with family and friends.

She was a lifelong resident of Pensacola. Her favorite things in this world were the love of her life, William Renfroe, who preceded her in death as well as her daughter, Alice Faye Beck who preceded her in death, (Adrian), Dr. William "Bill" Renfroe (Cindy), Judy Scoggins (Bill), Alan Renfroe (Wanda), Patricia Arnold (Noel), Dr. Mark Renfroe (Lisa), Karen Murtha (Brian), Dr. Philip Renfroe (Jamie); her 15 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild, and of course Chilton County Peaches.

When you live to be 95, the impact on this world is immeasurable. Because of her and W.G.'s love and example, there are so many families that will continue their legacy.

Today she is in Heaven wrapped in Jesus' love and embrace, sitting on a beautiful hill eating peaches with W.G., Alice Faye and all the family members who have gone before her.

A Graveside Service will be 2:00pm Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Bayview Memorial Park, with Dr. Dale Patterson officiating.

She will be missed terribly, but was loved unconditionally.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "The Shawl Ministry" of Pine Forest United Methodist Church, 2800 Wilde Lake Blvd., Pensacola, FL, 32526.





Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Bayview Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

2 entries
October 31, 2020
Aunt Mildred was always sweet and kind to all of us. She loved her family and Jesus! She made the best coconut cake. May sweet memories be a comfort to all of you at this time.
Carolyn Trapp
Family
October 30, 2020
Peanut and I share in the love for your mom and dad. We have so many memories from poolside at their house, camping at Island View KOA and other times, and the time they allowed the four of us to stay in the trailer at Mystic Springs. And then the life long memory of Bill and Peanut's senior trip to the mountains in Mrs. Renfroe's brand new car. A later memory of her love for HOT Krispy Kreme doughnuts. We miss being able to reach out to each of you with a loving hug. Her memory will live forever. With our love Peanut and Ann Johnson
