Family-Funeral & Cremation
7253 Plantation Rd
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 466-5440
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Family-Funeral & Cremation
7253 Plantation Rd
Pensacola, FL 32504
Mildred Ann Cotita


Mildred Ann Cotita Obituary
Mildred Ann Cotita

Pensacola - Ann Cotita, 70, (affectionately known as Annabell) passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

She was a lifelong resident of Pensacola, born on July 29, 1948 in Clermont, FL and was the oldest daughter to Harley Fillingim and Margaret (Taylor) Albritton. She began her career as a hair stylist and later owned the Style Preference Hair Salon in the 80s on Old Palafox Hwy . She then retired from International Paper after working many years in the Folio department. She was a most trusted confidante known for her integrity, hard working demeanor and willingness to help others in need.

She is survived by her daughter, Tracie Cotita (Jack) Furguson of Splendora, TX; sons, Sam (Amanda) Cotita, Jr. of Pensacola, FL and Jeff (Jennifer) Bond of Michigan; mother, Margaret Albritton; sister, Marie Vickery and brother, Paul Fillingim; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends including one special friend, George Overby.

Family, friends and others whose lives Ann touched are invited to a Memorial Visitation from 6:00- 8:00 pm on Monday, June 17, 2019 to reminisce, grieve, support and chat with each other at Family-Funeral & Cremation, 7253 Plantation Road, Pensacola, FL 32504.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 9, 2019
