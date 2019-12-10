Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Mildred Louise Hatcher Gregg


1937 - 2019
Mildred Louise Hatcher Gregg Obituary
Mildred Louise Hatcher Gregg

Pensacola - Mildred Louise Hatcher Gregg, 82, of Pensacola, FL passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

Millie was a drummer in the Don Redfield Trio. She was a Registrar for Clan Gregor Society for years. In addition, she was a Regent in the DAR. Millie loved traveling and painting, but most of all genealogy.

She is preceded in death by Capt. Paul C. Gregg.

She is survived by her domestic partner, Jim Williams; son, Riley Ray Reed, Jr.; daughters, Edith Louise Farrell and Louise Josephine Hagler; step-daughter, Karen Elizabeth Redfield; step-son, Anthony Karl Redfield; as well as the Gregg children, Paul Jr., Katy, Jany, Pat, Betsy and Michael.

Visitation will be held 5-7pm Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00am Friday, December 13, 2019 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church with Bishop Martin Holley celebrant.

Active pallbearers will be Riley Reed, Jr., Kenny Hatcher, Tony Hatcher, Gary Heaton, Jackson Hatcher, and Michael Gregg. Honorary pallbearer will be Marc Thornton.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the ASPCA, https://www.aspca.org/.

The family would like to give special thanks to the wonderful, caring staff at Sacred Heart Hospital, Kim Everhart and Marc Thornton.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
